Trump responds to Newsom's plan to protect California laws ahead new presidency

In a post on Truth Social Friday, Donald Trump responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to safeguard the state from the president-elect's future policies.

In his post, Trump said Newsom "is trying to kill our nation’s beautiful California. For the first time ever, more people are leaving than are coming in. He is using the term "Trump-Proof" as a way of stopping all of the great things that can be done to "Make California Great Again," but I just overwhelmingly won the election."

Newsom on Thursday called on lawmakers to convene a special session later this year to protect the state’s progressive policies on climate change, reproductive rights and immigration ahead of another Trump presidency.

The move effectively reignited California’s resistance campaign against conservative policies that state Democratic leaders started during the first Trump administration.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle," Newsom said in a statement. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Newsom’s office told The Associated Press on Thursday that the governor and lawmakers are ready to "Trump-proof" California’s state laws. His announcement Thursday called on the Legislature to give the attorney general’s office more funding to fight federal challenges when they meet in December.

In his Truth Social post, Trump criticized the price of groceries and cars in California, saying costs are "out of control."

After Trump’s win, Newsom vowed to work with the president-elect but added, "Let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law."

California was home to the so-called Trump resistance during his time in office, and Trump often depicts California as representing all he sees wrong in America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.








