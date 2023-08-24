Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities ahead of trial

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office showed no special treatment as former President Donald Trump was booked into jail on felony charges Thursday evening.

Trump arrived in his private plane at about 7 p.m. EST in Atlanta.

He descended the stairs to an awaiting motorcade as he has at so many campaign appearances, but this time, the route led straight to the Fulton County Jail.

Outside the jail, Trump supporters waited, with some saying they still believe Trump won the 2020 presidential election despite multiple vote recounts, court decisions, and repeated statements from top Georgia Republican officials that Trump got fewer votes than Joe Biden.

Trump spent only about 20 minutes in the jail. His legal team had already agreed to a $200,000 bond and conditions including a ban on Trump making any threats or intimidating remarks to co-defendants, witnesses or victims.



"In these form bail forms, there are instructions to not to speak with other defendants, or they are instructed in what ways they can do this, but obviously the president is engaged in a political campaign here," said Carlos Singh.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Carlos Singh, a former federal prosecutor and lecturer at San Jose State University, says the judge and district attorney will be keeping a close eye on Trump to protect the potential jury selection.

"You can speak all you want about politics but if you're trying to intimidate witnesses or trying to contaminate the jury pool that's where we're going to draw the line," he said.

Before boarding his private plane, Trump stopped briefly to make a statement.



"This should never happen. If you challenge an election you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. And I should have every right to do that.

A short time later, Trump posted his own mug shot on his social media accounts with a call for donations.

The Trump campaign says Trump was just exercising his free speech while Singh points out that the Georgia charges address specific acts.