Trump threatens to send National Guard to San Francisco

President Donald Trump on Friday hinted that he may send the National Guard to San Francisco, claiming Democrats have turned the city into a mess that needs to be cleaned up.

Trump wants to ‘clean up’ San Francisco

What they're saying:

Trump has repeatedly targeted Democratic-led cities, accusing them of being crime-ridden. He has already deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and has floated the possibility of sending troops to Chicago, New York, and Oakland. Now San Francisco.

"Look at what the Democrats have done to San Francisco. They’ve destroyed it. We could clean that up, too. We’ll clean that one up, too," Trump told reporters during remarks from the Oval Office.

San Francisco mayor says he has it under control

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie rejected Trump’s remarks, saying the city is seeing progress on public safety.

Featured article

"My administration has made safe and clean streets our top priority, and the results are clear: Crime is at its lowest point in decades, visitors are coming back, and San Francisco is on the rise," Lurie said. "And we’re going to keep working every day to build on that progress."

In Oakland, Mayor Barbara Lee has also dismissed Trump’s earlier threats, pointing to data that shows violent crime trending down.

Legal experts say the president would face an uphill battle deploying the guard outside D.C., which is a federal district.

"It’s harder to see a legal path in these other places," said David Levine, a professor at UC Law San Francisco."If he wanted to declare an emergency in, let’s say, Illinois, he would need the governor to go along. I think he would get much pushback if he were to try this in Oakland."

Civil rights attorney Adante Pointer wasn't surprised by Trump's rhetoric or approach.

"This is par for the course for Trump," Pointer previously said. "He continues to target and distort the facts as it relates to crime in American cities, particularly those in blue states run by Black mayors. His administration consistently tries to undermine these Black mayors and indulge followers’ belief that Black leadership is incompetent and unworthy, and that their accomplishments are not based on merit or are somehow by DEI initiative. The facts are these mayors were democratically elected and have led their cities to significant drops in crime."