TSA refutes rumors about using Costco cards as an airport ID alternative

The Brief TSA officials are debunking reports that a Costco membership card can be used at airport security checkpoints. Officials stressed that the big-box membership card is not an acceptable form of TSA identification. They said trying to use the cards will result in significant delays for the traveler and others at the checkpoint.



Federal transportation officials are strongly refuting internet rumors that suggest a Costco membership card can be used as a form of identification to get through airport security.

What they're saying:

"That is not considered an acceptable form of identification. It's not a government-issued ID," said Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lorie Dankers, who noted that the agency has been very clear about what constitutes an acceptable form of identification for air travel, especially in the context of the REAL ID.

The new law replacing the traditional driver's license with a REAL ID-compliant license for domestic air travel went into effect last month after years of delays.

In addition to REAL IDs, other acceptable forms of identification include a passport, a U.S. passport card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, and a Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler card like Global Entry and NEXUS.

"Adult passengers 18 and older must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel," the TSA specified on its website, with a list of acceptable IDs.

The agency also noted that the list is subject to change without notice, and advised travelers to recheck it before getting on a flight.

Dankers addressed the Costco card rumors by saying that every few months, this fallacy circulates on the internet, and people are misled to believe the membership card will be accepted at TSA security checkpoints. But she warned against depending on a Costco card or any non-governmental card to get you cleared to board a plane.

A Reddit post from last month has gotten a lot of traction with many people discussing their experiences.

"It’s mostly click-bait," Dankers said.

‘Baseline’ resource

She did note that Costco cards and other identification that uses a photo can be used in extreme cases to support those travelers who find themselves in a bind due to lost or stolen identification.

Dankers said that in the situation where a traveler only has a non-governmental-issued photo ID on them, anything from a Costco membership card to a library card or student identification, the cards can be used to establish a launching point in the strict and detailed process of proving their identity.

It's better than not having any form of a photo ID.

"At least we know that some place has given them an ID," the TSA spokesperson explained, while stressing, "That in itself is not considered an acceptable ID but is considered a baseline."

That baseline would allow TSA officials to begin a vetting process, involving a series of verification steps to try and confirm someone’s identity.

But travelers are warned that it’s not a process anyone would want to go through, as it’s time-consuming, and if the person’s identity can’t be confirmed, they will be denied access to fly.

Triggering delays

"There is no upside to doing this because all it does is delay you," Dankers said, adding that it's not only going to delay the traveler without their proper ID on them, but the process can lead to long delays for others.

A TSA agent working on your case will affect the workflow at the checkpoint and threaten the schedules of other travelers who are rushing to catch a flight.

"It causes our resources to be taken," Dankers said, stressing, "It should only be used in the most extreme of cases."

And even then, there's no guarantee your Costco or other non-governmental photo card will lead to a verification of your ID and allow you to get on that flight.