Twitter flags Trump tweets complaining of 'ballot dumps'

President Trump on Wednesday hit out at what he described as “surprise ballot dumps” as ballot counts in the Rust Belt show his lead shrinking in those states -- a claim, along with a number of others he later made, that was swiftly labeled as "misleading" by Twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!”

Those claims have been disputed by Democrats and media outlets. Twitter has since flagged the Wednesday morning tweet, along with a number of others, about which it said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Twitter flagged at least four of Trump's tweets Wednesday -- including a tweet he shared, one tweet before 1 a.m., and a tweet about votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The president later tweeted again about ballots in Michigan and also Pennsylvania, neither of which were initially flagged by Twitter.

It is still not clear who won the presidential election as of about 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, with the race likely to come down to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- which have not been called and all appear to be extremely tight.

Fox News has not called Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada at time of writing. But in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in particular, Trump’s leads have shrunk as more mail-in ballots have been counted.

Trump and top Republicans have raised concerns for months about mail-in ballots and what they allege is the potential for fraud. Earlier Wednesday, he had said at a news conference that he wants “voting to stop.”

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list," the president said.

Later Wednesday, after his initial tweet, he also asked: “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”