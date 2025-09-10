Two Bay Area eateries named in NYT list of best restaurants in America

article



Two Bay Area restaurants have been ranked among the best in the country, according to the New York Times.

Oakland's Sun Moon Studio, a recent Michelin star recipient and San Francisco wine bar Verjus were included in The Restaurant List 2025, which was published Sunday.

Sun Moon Studio is located on Union Street in West Oakland and it's 12 seats are reserved weeks in advance.

"(Chefs) Sarah Cooper and Alan Hsu... bring levity tot he 12- to 14-course menu — whether it's a soulful housemade water kimchi paired with halibut crudo and discreetly ornamented with puffed buckwheat and kumquat, or lap cheong snuggled inside a cloud of steamed brioche," the New York Times wrote.

Sun Moon Studio was named by New York Times editor Eleanore Park as her personal favorite restaurant of the year, who said eating at the restaurant was "joyous."

Verjus is a Michelin-star recipient wine bar and restaurant on Washington Street in San Francisco's Jackson Square. The menu changes weekly, and features "elevated small plates, housemade charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, and organic produce... reimagining French bistro classics with the season's best local ingredients," the eatery's website states.

The business opened it's doors in 2019 and was quickly shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. Verjus reopened its doors in November, and according to the New York Times, is "exactly what the city needs: cosmopolitan, grown up, and delightfully non-tech."

"You could easily pop by the buzzing Jackson Square bistro for an after-work gibson at the bar. Or meet a date at the window counter for a glass of grower champagne and oeufs manteiko, a Pacific version of the classic oeufs mayonnaise spiked with spicy pollock roe," The New York Times wrote.