Family dispute ends in homicide in Concord, sheriff's department investigating

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they call a family dispute that escalated into an altercation that ended in a homicide in unincorporated Concord on Monday.

The sheriff's office posted to social media and said deputies conducted a welfare check at a home on the 5100 block of Laurel Drive just after 8 a.m.

The deputies found a resident's dead body at the property. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

Sheriff's officials said three other people were injured during this altercation and had to be transported to a local hospital.

Officials said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this case, you are asked to contact the sheriff's department at: Investigations at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.