Two dead following East Oakland shooting

article

Two people are dead following a shooting in the Oakland Hills late Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in around 11:20am, reporting an incident on Skyline Boulevard near Skyline Circle, not far from Keller Avenue.

Oakland Police arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds and were unconscious. The pair were found in the area of a vehicle that was just off the road. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police taped off a section of Skyline Boulevard, as well as the area around a car which police confirm was involved in the incident. Investigators say the shooting did not involve any homes in the area.

Officers would not confirm whether one of the deceased was the shooter, but did say the situation has been contained, and there is no active threat to the public.