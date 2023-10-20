Two mail carriers assaulted, robbed in Mission District

Two mail carriers were attacked on the job this week in San Francisco, and it's the latest in what authorities are calling a troubling trend for postal workers.

Both cases happened in the Mission District earlier this week, and both mail couriers are not facing serious medical injuries.

But thieves did get away with mail and mailbox keys. Federal investigators are now offering a $150,000 reward for any information related to the attacks.

One of the attacks happened on Tuesday afternoon and in video of the incident, the postal worker's screams could be heard during the assault and robbery.

The U.S. Postal Service said that the attack happened near 26th Street and San Jose Avenue.

Federal investigators are on the lookout for a gray-colored car which carried at least two people when it fled the scene.

A second robbery took place near the corner of 23rd and Hampshire Streets around 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, across the street from San Francisco General Hospital.

The most frustrating part of these crimes is that mail is mostly useless to criminals, unless it contains cash, checks or other valuables, U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet told KTVU.

"Stealing mail is not a smart crime, no one is doing this because it's a good idea, these are criminals doing something reckless and dangerous. They're probably not going to benefit as much as they think they are," Norfleet said.

San Francisco isn't the only city facing challenges for postal workers. Earlier this year, several robberies were reported in Oakland and Emeryville.

Last week, 10 people were arrested and indicted in connection to robberies of mail carriers across the Bay Area.

Members of the postal workers' union held a rally in Oakland last week, and said more than 2,000 employees across the country were victims of robberies or assaults since 2020.

The USPS is asking for the public's help on these crimes, and they can be reached via the United States Postal Inspector website.