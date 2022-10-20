Two men allegedly stalked Windsor girl on her way home from school, police say

article

Two men allegedly stalked a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school in Windsor, authorities said.

According to police, around Wednesday at 2:42 p.m. a parent called to report their child was confronted by two men wearing ski masks. The men allegedly did a U-turn and followed the girl in the Vintage Green neighborhood.

"As the girl continued riding past the van, she saw the side door open and two men wearing all black clothing, and black ski masks, jumped out of the van," police said in a social media post.

Officers said the girl became afraid and took off on her scooter.

Authorities said the girl believes she was being chased as she heard what she described as a "huffing" sound coming from behind her, though no words were said. She turned onto a side street and rushed home to tell her mom about the incident.

The girl described one of the men as being about six-foot tall with a heavy build. She was not able to provide a physical description of the second man, but said both were wearing black ski masks with mouth openings.

Officers responded to the area and tried to locate the van, but there were no vehicles that matched the description. Police said they are working to get surveillance footage of the incident from residents in the area.