After-school art instructor in San Jose accused of sexually assaulting two students

article

An after-school art instructor in the South Bay is accused of sexually assaulting two students.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai, 33, worked at a San Jose elementary school where the alleged incidents occurred. Authorities said the assaults happened between 2016 and 2017 during the after-school art program.

SEE ALSO: East Bay high school teacher on leave after inappropriate reading material assigned

Authorities said in 2020, Thai found the two victims through social media and attempted to communicate with them.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation and later issued an arrest warrant for Thai.

He was arrested on Thursday in San Jose on several sexual assault charges.