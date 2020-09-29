Two Oakland homicides within 30 minutes, including 17-year-old boy

Two homicides were reported in Oakland late Monday night within 30 minutes of each other, including the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man.

They are the city's 71st and 72nd homicides of the year, and follow a spike in killings throughout the city.

Oakland police on Tuesday said the most recent of the gunshot victims was discovered at 10:41 p.m. in the 9800 block of Sunnyside Street. Officers found that a 17-year-old boy had been shot, and he died at the hospital, police said.

The teen's death follows another reported homicide at 10:15 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Church street. Officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was taken to the hospital; a 29-year-old other was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not said if these homicides are related.

But both come after an especially violent weekend of shootings and homicides in Oakland, where there were four deadly shootings in 48 hours.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Elizabeth Street near Seminary Avenue.

All are ongoing investigations. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.