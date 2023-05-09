Two Oakland police patrol vehicles collide into each other, officers OK

article

Two Oakland Police Department patrol vehicles collided Tuesday as they were responding to an officer in distress call, a police sergeant says.

Police said the collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and 6th streets.

A police sergeant at the scene told a KTVU reporter that the officer in distress call was linked to an officer responding to a domestic violence call on 20th streets.

The sergeant said the officers involved in the collision are OK.

In a statement, police said this is an active investigation.