Two Oakland police patrol vehicles collide into each other, officers OK

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
Two OPD patrol vehicles after crashing into one another at 6th and Jefferson streets. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland Police Department patrol vehicles collided Tuesday as they were responding to an officer in distress call, a police sergeant says. 

Police said the collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and 6th streets. 

A police sergeant at the scene told a KTVU reporter that the officer in distress call was linked to an officer responding to a domestic violence call on 20th streets. 

The sergeant said the officers involved in the collision are OK. 

In a statement, police said this is an active investigation. 

