Two Oakland police patrol vehicles collide into each other, officers OK
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland Police Department patrol vehicles collided Tuesday as they were responding to an officer in distress call, a police sergeant says.
Police said the collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and 6th streets.
A police sergeant at the scene told a KTVU reporter that the officer in distress call was linked to an officer responding to a domestic violence call on 20th streets.
The sergeant said the officers involved in the collision are OK.
In a statement, police said this is an active investigation.
