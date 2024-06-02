Two people critically injured in Walnut Creek hit-and-run, one in custody

A person was arrested after a crash in Walnut Creek that left two people injured on Sunday, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Police were called about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near Locust Street and Cole Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Officers found two people at the scene who had been struck by an SUV; both were suffering major injuries. Both were listed in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle in the crash was located, and the suspected driver was arrested, according to police. Charges against the driver are pending.

The Sunday Farmer's Market normally held on Locust Street was closed for the day due to the investigation. If anyone in the area saw the crash or has any information, they are asked to contact WCPD at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.