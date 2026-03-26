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The Brief Two states have set a new all-time high record for the price of gas. Diesel prices in California and Washington are over $7 a gallon and over $6.50, respectively. Several contributing factors have caused prices to skyrocket over the past few weeks, including fuel requirements, taxes, fees and disruptions to the supply chain for crude oil due to the conflict in Iran.



Fuel prices in two U.S. states have surged to an all-time high as the national average cost per gallon has risen in the weeks following the conflict in Iran.

According to Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, both California and Washington have set a new benchmark for the average price of diesel.

Prices in California have reached over $7 a gallon for diesel

The service organization, AAA, has the current average price for diesel in California at $7.12 per gallon, the highest it has ever been. While diesel in Washington is listed at $6.52 per gallon, the highest it's ever been there.

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By the numbers:

Data from AAA shows the highest price California has ever reached for regular unleaded was at $6.44 per gallon in June 2022. Today, the price sits at $5.84. Washington’s current price for regular unleaded is at $5.30 per gallon, with their record for regular unleaded at $5.56, also in June 2022.

Dig deeper:

There are several factors involved that contribute to the reasons why California consistently sees higher prices for regular grade. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, environmental requirements, special fuel requirements, isolated petroleum markets, state taxes, fees and additional surcharges all contribute to the state often exceeding the national average.

The amount of refinery capacity across the West Coast region can also lead to higher transportation costs. Fewer refineries, specifically in California, produce their unique blend of gasoline that’s required there, also increasing cost, according to the agency.

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Big picture view:

Gas prices have been on the rise over the past month as the war in Iran continues. The Associated Press reported, cutbacks by distributors and disruptions to the supply chain have caused prices for crude oil, the international standard, to increase to as high as $118 a barrel, up more than 60% since the start of the conflict.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by GasBuddy, AAA the Associated Press and the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This story was reported from Orlando.













