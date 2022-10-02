Two teen brothers shot and killed at Oakland house party

An Oakland house party, largely attended by teens, turned deadly on Sunday when gunfire erupted inside a home.

Two brothers, both Berkeley High School students, were shot and killed at a house on the 950 block of Apgar Street, just before 10 p.m.

The brothers were identified by their family as 15-year-old Angel Galavis and 17-year-old Jazy Galavis.

Two others at the party were also injured during the shooting, and rushed to nearby hospitals. A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says she ran outside to help one of those victims, who she says she found laying on the ground, screaming "help me I’ve been shot." That neighbor says she fashioned a belt into a tourniquet, as she waited for help to arrive.

Police have not released the conditions of the two teens injured in the gunfire. Officers are still looking for a suspect, and have yet to say what the motive might have been behind this shooting.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Galavis' to help pay for funeral expenses, described Angel as a "gentle soul" full of laughter and Jazy, as smart and funny, and his brother’s protector.

The family called their deaths "a tragic and senseless act of violence."

Meantime, Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent, Enikia Ford Morthel, released a statement on Sunday. "We are deeply saddened to have learned that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence. Our hearts go out to their family and everyone impacted by this tragedy. Because these were two of our own, we are all feeling this pain collectively and must hold each other especially close and care for one another," the statement read.

The District said that grief counselors would be on hand at the high school during classes on Monday.