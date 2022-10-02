Volunteers find remains while searching for Alexis Gabe

article

The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe has been searching for her for months. Now, the family tells KTVU volunteer searchers found remains.

Alexis' father, Gwyn Gabe told KTVU volunteers founds the remains in Pioneer, California, about 60 miles southeast of Sacramento. The sheriffs department has collected the remains and is now working to identify them-- which could take months.

The 24-year-old is believed to have been killed by her boyfriend, Marshall Jones, on Jan. 26. When police tried to arrest him for murder in June, he was killed in a confrontation with police in Seattle.

According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer.

The notes were found crumpled up in a garbage at Jones' sister's house. The directions in the notes were specific, detailing specific time estimates, landmarks to look for, and when to turn.

Handwritten notes, allegedly written by Marshall Jones, about where to dispose of Alexis Gabe's body.

The Gabe Family and Oakley city officials are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can bring Alexis home.