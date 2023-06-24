2 women shot, killed by caretaker at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar, LASD says
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were shot and killed by a caretaker at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County, deputies say.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at the Happy Home Care for Elderly Sapphire on Canyon Road in Diamond Bar around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, two women were found with gunshot wounds and were eventually pronounced dead.
Deputies ended up arresting the suspect, later identified as Jianchun Li. Li was employed as a live-in caretaker at the facility, LASD said.
Officials have not released the identities of the two women shot.