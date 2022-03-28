Two wounded after argument leads to shooting at Pinole bowling alley

article

An argument at an East Bay bowling alley ended in two people getting shot Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Pinole Valley Lanes around 8:15 p.m. after several reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned that two groups of people got into an argument inside the bowling alley. The argument spilled onto the parking lot where someone fired multiple rounds, striking two people and several cars.

The victims were taken to hospitals where they were treated and released, authorities said.

The shooter remains outstanding. Authorities said he was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and had a long ponytail.