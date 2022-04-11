Two wounded by gunfire on I-580 in Oakland

Two people were hit by gunfire in a shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland on Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

The CHP said shots rang out around 3:49 p.m. on westbound I-580 near the Highway 13 interchange.

Officials said a Nissan Murano with several people inside was traveling westbound on I-580 when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside of it and at least one occupant fired multiple rounds toward the Nissan.

Two people who were inside the Nissan were struck by the gunfire.

The driver of the Nissan was able to pull over to the shoulder of the road following the shooting.

The unidentified suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene and remains outstanding.

The two victims from the Nissan were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.