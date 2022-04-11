15-year-old girl shot in Oakland dies of injuries

A 15-year-old girl was shot in Oakland over the weekend and died of her injuries, police said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Candace Keas said in an email that the girl, who wasn't identified, was shot on Saturday about 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she died, police said.

The East Bay Times reported the girl was from Antioch and was visiting a friend.

"The tragedy of a 15-year-old girl’s life being extinguished in Oakland epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers see daily," Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan said in a statement.

He then noted that Oakland has only 652 police officers - the lowest number in eight years to deal with decade-high violent crime.

"When are Oakland residents going to hold their elected officials accountable for their inability to provide basic levels of public safety?" Donelan asked rhetorically.

Oakland's homicide investigators said this is an ongoing investigation.

No more information was released including a suspect description or a possible motive for the shooting.

Michael Williams, who lives nearby, said this death was "par for the course for this city." He said that if there was more economic opportunity for people, there would likely fewer homicides.

The girl's death marks Oakland’s 34th of the year, compared to 42 homicides at the same time last year.

Oakland police had reported that five people had been shot in a seven-hour span from Friday night and Saturday morning.

All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, Oakland police said.

This girl's death falls outside that time frame, putting that number at a minimum of eight people shot over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIPLINE AT (510) 238-7950.

