Two wounded in separate East Oakland shootings

Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said.

One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

The person was in stable condition, police said.

Just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday a person was shot in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to police.

The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.