UC Berkeley botanical gardens declare 'Newtapalooza'

While some might say no newts is good newts, the folks at UC Berkeley's Botanical Garden disagree, even going so far as to declare a Newtapalooza at the garden in February.

Visitors to the 34-acre garden in the Berkeley hills are asked to watch their step. Newts are making their way toward the garden's Japanese pool, officials said in a news release.

Like many humans, the newts are at the mercy of their hormones, officials explained. Their winter migration is triggered by rain, which initiates hormonal changes that cause "water drive" --an unstoppable urge to go to the water.

"We are thrilled to see them return!" officials said in a statement.

Now through early March is peak viewing time where visitors of all ages will delight in watching the (presumably nude) newts frolic, mate and lay their eggs, according to officials.

The garden is open Wednesday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission prices and information are available on the Botanical Garden website, botanicalgarden.berkeley.edu.