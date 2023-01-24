UC Berkeley cheerleaders get new protections

UC Berkeley cheerleaders will get more protections and training under a $695,000 settlement.

The university was sued after a former student suffered multiple concussions during the 2017-2018 season.

The lawsuit alleges cheerleaders were not provided the same attention from medical staff as other aerial athletes such as divers and gymnasts, engaging in similar activities.

Cheerleaders will now have athletic trainers on the sidelines when they perform stunts and other aerial maneuvers.

