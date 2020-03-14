UC Berkeley grad student tests positive for COVID-19

article

(KTVU and BCN) -- UC Berkeley says health officials have determined that there are no high risk contacts, stemming from a graduate student who have contracted the coronavirus.

This unidentified student has self-isolated at their off-campus home, UC officials said Saturday night.

The grad student, who does not live in Berkeley, is in good condition and has no serious symptoms, UC officials said.

UC Berkeley updates news about graduate student who tested positive for COVID-19

University officials are coordinating closely with public health officials and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

University Health Services will be in communication with public health officials to determine whether there are other members of the campus community who need to be advised about their contacts with this student.

UC Berkeley students who feel sick or are otherwise concerned they may have been exposed to coronavirus are urged to contact the UHS advice line at (510) 643-7197; faculty and staff should contact their medical providers, if they have symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath or had close, sustained contact with a patient known to have been confirmed to have COVID-19.