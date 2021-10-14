UC Berkeley mandates both flu and COVID vaccines

University of California, Berkeley has announced a new requirement for immunization.

School officials have issued an executive order requiring everyone in the UC system to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu by November 19th. This includes students, faculty and staff.

Those that apply for a medical or religious exemption must wear masks until the end of the flu season.

Flu shots are offered free to all students.

Residents in Berkeley have not resisted getting immunized as their COVID vaccination rate currently nears 100%.

Last week the state of California marked 70,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.