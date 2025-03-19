UC Berkeley rally: Could it cost the university hundreds of millions of dollars?

The Brief Cal's faculty called the event the ‘Freedom to speak, teach, and learn for everyone rally’. There are questions on whether the Trump administration will defund UC Berkeley. Some protesters said free speech, civil rights and human rights are at stake.



Students and faculty members rallied at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza on Wednesday, protesting what they call escalating and unlawful threats from the Trump administration.

What we know:

Cal's faculty called this massive event the ‘Freedom to Speak, Teach, and Learn For Everyone rally’.

"We come together as a faculty to uphold the values for which this institution stands," said Law Professor Claudia Polsky. "We are seen as the last line of defense against the Trump administration as it daily flouts the Constitution, ignores our statutes, and defies court orders."

"Today I am welcoming all of you to the fight. It is a fight that can be summed up in five words: Academic freedom is under assault," said Black Studies Professor Ula Taylor.

UC Berkeley Campanile (Alice Wertz)

Calls for action

The fight also requires self-analysis and action.

"What do we need to do to gain and regain the trust of the taxpayers, elected official and more than ever, the families and the students?" said Natural Resources Dean David Ackerly.

The dark cloud hanging over this event and UC Berkeley itself is: will the Trump administration view any of this as being antisemitic or bias against or harassment of Jews.

"I have not seen evidence of that kind of antisemetic behavior. I think the Cal campus and frankly, at UC Santa Cruz, where I teach as well, they are completely open and they have diversity," said lecturer Les Guliasi.

In DOJ's crosshairs

President Trump has already put the Department of Justice’s investigative bullseye on 10 universities across the nation, including UC Berkeley, UCLA and USC in California.

Just last month, the Trump administration pulled $400 million in funding from Columbia University, accusing it of allowing the persistent harassment of Jewish students.

Having already denied Colombia University $400 million in funding, the question is, what would it cost Berkeley?

It could also be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"I think it's just an excuse for the federal government to try to have their agenda reflected at the university level and to intimidate universities," said lecturer Michael Riemer.

Students agree with the faculty.

"I would like to express my opinions and express my feelings on different things and so, I think that being here at this free speech protest is a very important thing," said student Raeghan Gibson. "I think what's going on right now in our federal government is an abomination. It's a direct violation of human rights, civil rights, everything that we should be guaranteed," said student Vanessa Jensen.

The protest was peaceful and there may be more to come.