Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PST until MON 2:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

UC Berkeley snow lab detected over 8 inches of snow in Sierra Nevada this weekend

By Olivia Wynkoop
Published 
Sierra Tahoe
Bay City News Foundation
article

DWR staff conduct the first media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on Jan. 3, 2023. 

Researchers at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said they detected 8.5 inches of new snow in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning. 

Tweeted on Sunday morning, researchers located in Soda Springs in the Sierra Nevada said the snow numbers were slightly less than predicted, but there are still opportunities for more snow as wet conditions are expected to arrive in the early week next week.   

RELATED: California races to prepare for next round of severe storms

"We received less snow than expected this weekend but the storm window is still open with expected big snow Monday/Tuesday and storms for the foreseeable future," wrote the snow lab in a tweet.