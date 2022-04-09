UC Berkeley student-run newspaper secures five more years of funding

Daily Cal, the independent newspaper run by UC Berkeley students, has secured another five years of funding.

The student body had until Wednesday to vote on the Save the Daily Cal Initiative, which would extend funding for the newspaper until the summer of 2027.

The voting results for the initiative and the Associated Student UC Berkeley election were announced Friday evening.

The initiative needed a simple majority with at least 20% of the student body voting to pass. About a quarter of all students on campus voted on the Initiative, 66.21% of them voted to fund the newspaper, according to the Daily Cal.

The Save the Daily Cal Initiative will replace the current Ink Initiative, which is set to expire the end at the end of the year. The new initiative will increase the semester fee from $2.75 to $6.