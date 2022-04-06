UC Berkeley student-run newspaper's fate up in the air

UC Berkeley student body will vote this week on extending funding for the Daily Cal which would determine the fate of the student-run newspaper.

The current initiative that funds the independent newspaper is expiring.

The new initiative, the Save the Daily Cal Initiative, is a $6 semester fee and a $2.50 summer fee, according to the Daily Cal. Most of the fee collected will be for general scholarship and financial aid. The current rate is $2.75 a semester.

If the fee passes, the initiative will raise about $400,000 per year for five years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The staff of 60 is paid a monthly stipend and hundreds of staff contributors volunteer their time as reporters, photographers and designers.

A simple majority is needed in order to pass the initiative, according to San Francisco Chronicle. At least 20% of the student body must also vote, either online or in person in order to pass the initiative.

UC Berkeley students have voted twice to extend funding in the last decade, according to the Daily Cal.

If the initiative fails to pass, the 150-year-old newspaper will potentially end. If the initiative passes, the newspaper will receive funding for another five years.