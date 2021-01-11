UC campuses to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

The University of California announced Monday that it is planning to return to in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester at all 10 of its campuses.

File photo of the University of California, Berkeley campus and main library. (Photo by David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images)

UC officials credited the widening availability of coronavirus vaccine doses for students, staff and faculty as the driving force behind announcing plans to reopen.

"As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes," UC President Dr. Michael Drake said in a statement. "Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience."

UC officials said the announcement seeks to help both prospective and current students and their families prepare as they understand the university system's goal well in advance.

As UC Berkeley shared the announcement on Twitter, the university acknowledged that there will likely be many questions and concerns "along with a cautious sense of optimism," and noted, "Our eventual recovery will most assuredly be a "new" normal."

Additional details about school health and safety requirements as well as starting dates will be announced by individual campuses, according to UC officials.

KTVU contribued to this story.