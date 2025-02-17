UCPD investigating pair of thefts near Berkeley campus

article

The Brief A robbery occurred on Sunday night near Cal's Clark Kerr Campus, and a burglary occurred at the university's Unit 1 residence hall office on Monday afternoon. Police did not indicate that the separate crimes were related to one another.



Police are investigating a pair of thefts that occurred near the University of California, Berkeley campus on Sunday night and Monday afternoon.

The University of California Police Department received a report of a robbery that occurred about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of College Avenue, near the university's Clark Kerr Campus.

Police learned a male suspect wearing a ski mask and a dark blue "Berkeley" sweatshirt approached someone on the sidewalk and stole jewelry and other items before fleeing down College Avenue and turning onto Telegraph Avenue.

Then about 3 p.m. on Monday, the UCPD reported a burglary occurred at the campus' Unit 1 residence hall office in the 2600 block of Durant Avenue.

Police said an unknown suspect ransacked the office and stole the keys to a university vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The UCPD is investigating the thefts and did not indicate that the separate crimes were related to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UCPD at 510-642-6760.