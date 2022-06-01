UCSF Children's Hospital doctors raising funds to save puppies in ICU

article

Husband and wife doctor duo at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital are raising funds for abandoned puppies in the ICU.

Dr. Caroline Hastings and Dr. Ward Hagar "rescued three sick puppies from a breeder who was going to leave them to die," according to their Go Fund Me page. The organizer, Leah Hagar, is their daughter.

The three puppies, Rosie, Mars, and Kona, had parvovirus, a highly contagious virus among dogs.

Hastings and Hagar paid $10,000 upfront so that the puppies can be admitted, their daughter said.

The puppies received blood and plasma transfusion at the veterinary ICU.

Rosie died Monday. The other two puppies continued to fight for their lives in the ICU.

The couple hopes that the puppies will be adopted for free to loving families once they recovered.

