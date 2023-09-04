UCSF liver transplant recipient honored for courage

A former UCSF patient who was in need of a liver transplant will be honored at next week's Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

Selah Kitchiner was the first patient to receive an organ transplant at UCSF's Mission Bay campus shortly after it opened when she was just 13 years old.

Kitchiner was back on the basketball court just five months later, following her successful operation.

She is now a 22-years-old USC graduate and is planning a career in medicine.

Kitchiner said she was inspired to become a doctor by the UCSF medical team who cared for her nearly 10 years ago.

"My number one dream school is definitely UCSF," she said. "I would love to be a part of the team and have a full circle moment with them. I would like to be an Ob-gyn. I think there is a huge need especially for Black women."



