UCSF security arrested for allegedly stealing over $200,000 worth of Apple products

A security guard at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center has been charged with a series of thefts involving over $200,000 worth of Apple devices specifically designed for medical staff use, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Niyja Anthony Bassard, 24, was working as a senior security officer when he was arrested on June 22 by the UCSF Police Department.

"In a case like this, we’re talking about equipment that may have been used for life saving purposes or treatments," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. "We do not underestimate or discount the gravity of this criminal conduct in any case and will seek to hold individuals accountable."

Between May 2022 and June 2023, multiple thefts of Apple devices were reported in locations where no forced entry was observed.

Through their investigation, UCSF police officers were able to link Bassard to the alleged thefts.

Bassard has pleaded not guilty to a total of 36 charges, including 17 counts of felony second-degree commercial burglary, 17 counts of grand theft, and two felony counts of unauthorized computer access to alter and delete data.

Bassard's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27. If convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in state prison.