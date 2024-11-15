Undefeated San Jose youth football team fundraising to pay for trip to national championships

One of the country's top Pop Warner football teams, the San Jose Creekside Warriors, has qualified for the national championships in Orlando this December after an undefeated season.

"There’s a lot of determination in these boy’s eyes. They’re locked in," said head coach, Gabe Delgadel.

Last year’s 13 and under squad finished top 5 in the nation, and this year, as a bonus, Delgadel's 11 and under team punched their ticket to the playoffs too.

"We been here before, we know what to expect, so pretty excited, pumped up," said player Luke Mota.

To get there, the players have been doing everything asked of them, both on and off the field.

"He’s always pushing us to be better players and people," said player Josih Delgadel.

The only thing holding them back now is money.

"It’s still a very expensive trip, and it’s a very earned trip," said Coach Delgadel.

A number of team families are currently unable to afford the cost of the trip, so the coaches have been working to raise the funds themselves. But they say, coming up with the necessary $40,000 per team has been no easy feat.

"Everyone’s struggling with the holidays. There are still kids that we’re struggling with equipment and everything," said Coach Delgado, who added that the team occasionally still practices in parking lots and dirt fields.

The coaches and players say that adversity has only brought them closer together.

"They’re like brothers to me," said Mota, who hopes to play professionally one day.



But first, this team says it has some business to attend to in the Sunshine State.



"I’m excited. I think we’re going to win it," said player Couz Aguilar.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Creekside Warriors pay for their trip to the championships.