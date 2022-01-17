Teen driver allegedly kills man while fleeing police

A 37-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday, after the car the boy was driving slammed into another vehicle in a Stockton intersection while being pursued by police, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were pursuing the boy, who was wanted for a felony in Contra Costa County, according to the Stockton police's Facebook page,

Officers said the boy was driving erratically at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Charter Way.

A Stockton officer joined the pursuit at 10:20 a.m. Minutes later, the suspect vehicle collided with another motorist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Lincoln St.

Medics were called, but the man died at the scene.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital, then booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Stockton police ask anyone with information about the incident contact them at (209) 937-8377.