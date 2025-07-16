Unhoused people in Oakland say attacker firing metal projectiles at them



People living on the streets in Oakland say someone has been firing projectiles at their vehicles, mostly overnight while they sleep. They say the attacks started around three weeks ago and at least six vehicles in two separate locations have been attacked.

Overnight attacks

What we know:

"They shot out the window. They come by in the middle of the night and shot out the window," Kim Hansen, who lives in a trailer along Hollis Street under the Interstate 580 overpass, said. Sometime between 12 and one o'clock in the morning, they shot out the window.

"They shot it out first right here and then they come back two other times and shot out with these little silver balls two other times," Hansen said.

Inside the vehicle, she found the ammo. The small metal balls about the size of a marble appear to be aluminum.

"It's kind of scary because what if one of those hit us? You know, while we're sleeping or something or hit us in our head or something, that could really hurt us," Hansen said.

Hardship & fear

Along the block, at least five vehicles have been targeted. Hansen says it has been stressful seeing the shattered glass and trying to make repairs.

"That's going to cost me $600 to replace. I'm homeless. I don't got money like that," Hansen said.

Aaron Frisk, who has a trailer parked nearby, says he heard one of the shots that damaged his vehicle.

"This was the first one and this happened while I was at work," Frisk said. He says he works as a handyman and the attack is hurtful to him and others who are struggling to survive.

"It's like we're under hardship already and people are attacking us. We're not trying to do anyone harm. We're just trying to live," Frisk said. "It just seems really out of line. Heartless."

The attacks are also bringing feelings of fear.

"My elderly father lives in here, you're shooting at a senior citizen," John Cardone of Oakland said, holding out more of the silver balls that he found lodged in the RV where his father and stepmother live.

"These were completely embedded into the wall, in my dad's RV. I had to like dig them out...with a screwdriver," Cardone said.

Repeat offenses

Two blocks away, another man named Wyatt, who lives in a former school bus, showed us holes in his windows that were shattered by the same silver ball projectiles.

Wyatt didn't want to show his face or share his last name. He says he caught a glimpse of a man he believes is the shooter, driving a silver hatchback sedan.

"He's probably gotten me 13-14 times. One day he came back twice," Wyatt said, adding that he filed a report with Oakland police.

The victims say they hope the shooter is found soon.

"I just want it to stop. I just want it to stop before he hurts somebody or gets himself hurt," John Hebbring of Oakland said.

Police response

An Oakland Police Department spokesperson confirmed they had received the report from Wyatt about the attacks and replied that they are investigating.

"It is crucial for crimes to be reported to the department to ensure they are properly documented. We encourage all community members to report any crimes that occur in Oakland," the Oakland Police Department's media relations team said in an email response.

For information on how to report a crime to the Oakland Police Department, click on this link.

Featured article



