Unidentified human remains discovered in North Bay city

Human remains were discovered Wednesday in Solano County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Employees of the California Waterfowl Association were conducting a vegetation evaluation in the area of Grizzly Island and Van Sickle roads in unincorporated Suisun City when they found what appeared to be an exposed bone inside a jacket sleeve, the Sheriff's Office said.

An initial investigation of the bones supported that they were of a fully decomposed person just below the surface of the vegetation.

On Thursday, investigators from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office began a forensic excavation of the remains. So far, a partial skeletal upper area has been uncovered, the Sheriff's Office said.

The age, race and sex of the decedent are not yet known and are being investigated. The public is asked to remain clear of the area during the investigation.

Sheriff's officials will provide an update when the search and excavation is completed.

Anyone who may have information about the human remains is encouraged to contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at (707) 784-7050.