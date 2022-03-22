Uninhabited Kimball Island vegetation fire could burn for days, affect air quality

article

The Rio Vista Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Kimball Island on Tuesday, as reported on Twitter at 9:15 p.m.

RVFD crews were on scene at the Antioch Marina assessing a vegetation fire located on Kimball Island in Sacramento County. Photos show a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire. Kimball Island is an uninhabited island with no residences or structures on it.

Photo courtesy Rio Vista Fire Department.

On their Facebook page, the fire department said extinguishing the fire was not worth the risk of sending firefighters for an aggressive attack since there was no direct threat to people or property. However, because of heavy fuel conditions on the island, the fire may burn for several days.

Residents of East Contra Costa County should be aware of diminished air quality as a result.

KTVU contributed to this report.

