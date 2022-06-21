Union City police seeking to locate owners of two large sums of money

article

Union City police were looking for the owners of not one, but two large sums of cash, amounting to a total of $22,655.

Officers said back in May 2021, a Good Samaritan found $20,000 in cash and turned it into the police department.

Then the following month, another Good Samaritan came to police after coming across $2,655 in cash.

Now police were turning to the public for its help in getting the money back to its rightful owners.

"The owners will have two weeks to provide intimate details surrounding the circumstances of the found money to claim it," officers said.

Police encouraged the community to share this information widely.

If you believe the cash belongs to you, contact the Union City Police Department Property Unit at 510-471-1365, or you can email investigators at UCPDPropertyUnit@unioncity.org.