Union Square Ice Rink opens for the season as holiday spirit returns to San Francisco

The holiday season officially arrived in Union Square on Wednesday, as crowds gathered for the opening of San Francisco’s iconic outdoor ice rink, a longtime city tradition now in its 18th year.

"When we started loading in the other day, people started poking their heads in and going, 'Oh, the chiller’s out on the streets again, they’re coming,’" said Robert Keith, director of rink operations. "Look around, there are people with shopping bags, full bellies, people from all over the world coming into San Francisco again."

That growing foot traffic comes as several new pop-up shops and businesses open in Union Square through the city’s Vacant to Vibrant program, designed to bring new life to underused downtown spaces.

Among them, Dandelion Chocolate, which recently opened a six-month pop-up location on Powell Street.

"I think it’s great to revitalize downtown and get people talking about Union Square again," said Amanda Wade, a sales associate at Dandelion Chocolate. "Business has been booming. I think we’ve exceeded expectations here."

A rotating holiday food market is also scheduled to open later this month at 111 Powell Street, in the space formerly occupied by Uniqlo.

Shoppers say the mix of skating, shopping, and lights makes Union Square feel festive again.

"This is the place to be with the ice skating, the Christmas tree, and shopping," said Navneet Iqbal, who drove in from Napa for the day.

Adding to the holiday optimism, Mayor London Breed announced that Macy’s and a local developer have committed to reimagining the department store’s Union Square flagship, a year after the company announced plans to close it.

"Macy’s is saying they’re in it for the long haul," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. "This is an iconic location in San Francisco. Why not reimagine it and meet the moment."