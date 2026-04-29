United Airlines pilot from SFO reports possibly hitting drone

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The Brief A United Airlines pilot who took off from San Francisco International Airport early Wednesday called in to say it seemed like he hit a drone in the sky en route to San Diego. No one was hurt and the plane was fine. Pilots are not allowed to operate drones above 400 feet altitude unless they have specific FAA authorization.



A United Airlines pilot who took off from San Francisco International Airport early Wednesday called in to say it seemed like he hit a drone in the sky en route to San Diego.

Possible drone strike

In an email, United said that the pilot from Flight 1980 reported a "possible drone strike" just prior to arriving in San Diego at about 3,000 feet during its approach. The audio of his call was captured on the social media account, theATCapp.

Safe landing

What we know:

United said the flight landed safely, and 48 passengers deplaned normally at the gate. The airline said its maintenance team found no damage after inspecting the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of the report and "is investigating."

Pilots are not allowed to operate drones above 400 feet altitude unless they have specific FAA authorization.

Drone pilots also must avoid restricted airspace, including the airspace around airports.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what the pilot hit, though he described it as "small," "red," and "shiny."