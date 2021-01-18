Unseasonably warm winter; fire danger for California

High winds and hot temps are making for fire danger conditions in January, a month which usually is beset by dips in the mercury and rain.

Not so in California where temperatures were warm all weekend and highs could reach in the 80s on Monday in the Bay Area.

"It's going to be crazy warm," said KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson.

The National Weather Service has also issued a fire weather watch through 3 p.m. Tuesday for parts of California and high wind warnings from Monday at 4 p.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not just California that is hot. It's the entire planet.

Hot: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record

The Earth’s rising fever hit or neared record hot temperature levels in 2020, global weather groups reported last week.

Scientists said all you had to do was look outside: "We saw the heat waves. We saw the fires. We saw the (melting) Arctic," said NASA top climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. "We’re expecting it to get hotter and that’s exactly what happened."

Temperatures the last six or seven years "really hint at an acceleration in the rise of global temperatures," said Russ Vose, analysis branch chief at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. While temperature increases have clearly accelerated since the 1980s, it’s too early to discern a second and more recent acceleration, Schmidt said.

Last year's exceptional heat "is yet another stark reminder of the relentless pace of climate change, which is destroying lives and livelihoods across our planet," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. "Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.