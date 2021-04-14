Up to a foot of new snow atop mountains around Lake Tahoe

article

The on-again, off-again spring weather in the Sierra is off again, at least for now.

Up to a foot of snow fell in the mountains above Lake Tahoe Tuesday night into Wednesday, with 12 inches at the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and 8 inches at Northstar in Truckee, California.

About three-quarters of an inch of rain was recorded at South Lake Tahoe and about a half-inch in Carson City.

Another 4 to 8 inches of rain and snow is forecast Wednesday in the Sierra, mostly south of U.S. Interstate 80.

Highs that reached in the upper 60s in Reno and much of western Nevada on Monday are forecast to remain in the 50s through Wednesday with overnight lows near or below freezing into Thursday.

But the National Weather Service says highs in parts of northern Nevada should be pushing 80 degrees by Sunday or Monday.

In Las Vegas, highs in the mid-70s Wednesday are expected to climb to near 90 by the end of the weekend.