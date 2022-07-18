Update: firefighters stop forward progress of Pittsburg brush fire

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Pittsburg at 39 acres. Fire officials say an aggressive initial attack helped them establish a line around the blaze.

The fire was in the area of Alta Visa Circle. The city of Pittsburg said it was at the old golf course near a water tank.

The city shared photos of dark smoke emerging from the scene where power lines stood.

Multiple agencies including Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded.

Cal Fire says they will remain on scene to ensure all hot spots are extinguished.