UPDATE: police arrest man suspected of shooting Mountain View Police Officer

Mountain View Police took a man into custody on Sunday, he is suspected of shooting and injuring a Mountain View Police Officer the day prior.

According to police, shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, a patrol officer pulled over a car at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer.

Authorities say the officer suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officer did not return fire, and the suspect allegedly drove away.

A short time after the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is a 5-year veteran of the Mountain View Police Department who was working an overtime shift focusing on DUI patrol, officials said.

The interaction was only seconds before the suspect opened fire at close range, according to authorities.

"I am forever grateful that this was not a tragedy for our MVPD family," said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung. "Our officers go out every day, not knowing what they may encounter on patrol."