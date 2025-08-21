US citizen said she was arrested and jailed by ICE in San Francisco

The Brief A woman, born and raised in San Francisco, says ICE arrested and detained her for more than 24 hours. The woman was arrested during a San Francisco ICE raid that led to nine arrests, including her own. The woman's family and supporters said it was difficult to track down her whereabouts and if there would be a hearing.



A US citizen said she is now free after being held by immigration officials in San Francisco for more than a day.

Angie Guerrero said she was arrested and jailed by immigration officials despite being a US citizen.

Dozens of protesters representing labor unions, immigrant activists, and family and friends rallied outside San Francisco's federal court building, anticipating the release of Guerrero.

KTVU obtained video showing a protest near the ICE courthouse on Wednesday morning. Supporters say Guerrero was taken into custody Wednesday, in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid that resulted in nine arrests, including Guerrero, a US citizen, born and raised in San Francisco.

"Why is it they want to intimidate and criminalize people who are fighting back like Angie," said Sanika Mahajan. "It's because they don't want us to remember who the real criminals are."

Supporters and family say even tracking down basic information, such as where Guerrero was being held, and whether there would be a hearing, was next to impossible, leaving them worried that Guerrero could be anywhere.

"The people get secretly transferred somewhere else without the families knowing where they are and even sometimes shipped out of the country," said Ernest, Gurerro's father. "So, that has happened. As a parent, you're rushing toward all those possibilities."

Finally, after more than 24 hours in custody, Guerrero, walked out of the court building to the waiting crowd. "I'm good despite the brutality and oppression that the federal government is placing on this city," said Guerrero. "My city, the city where I was born."

Guerrero didn't want to discuss details of the arrest, saying only that it was an abuse of power by federal authorities, and that she didn't know what would happen after the arrest. "For a while, I was worried I would be taken somewhere like Louisiana."

Guerrero said the concern is that if a US citizen can be arrested and jailed overnight, it can happen to anyone. "The rule of law no longer matters in a society where fascism has taken over."

KTVU has reached out to ICE to get more clarity on what led to this arrest, and what charges, if any, will follow.

What's next:

Guerrero told KTVU that her next court-date is set for September.

Featured article



