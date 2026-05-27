USS Hornet fundraising for upgrades needed to stay in Alameda

The Brief The nonprofit operating the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum is exploring options to relocate from Alameda. The City of Alameda has capped the historic aircraft carrier's event capacity at 660 people until more entry and exit points are added to the ship. Museum leadership estimates it needs at least $250,000 for immediate safety upgrades, though total maintenance needs stretch into the millions.



The USS Hornet has been a permanent fixture at Alameda Point for nearly three decades, serving as a historic landmark and one of the most unique event venues in the Bay Area. However, financial setbacks and strict city safety regulations are now forcing the nonprofit museum to consider relocating to another port.

Leadership at the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum revealed that the ship does not generate enough revenue in its current location to upgrade its egress routes according to what the City of Alameda is requiring.

"We do not receive foot traffic in our little corner of Alameda," said Laura Fies, the museum's executive director. "We just want to make sure the ship is taken care of in perpetuity."

While Fies noted that 80% of the museum's revenue is generated through admissions, memberships, and donations, large-scale events have helped. The venue hosts dozens of events per year, from conventions to raves.

That revenue stream was impacted after city officials had growing concern over safety and capped event capacity on the ship to 660 people until more exit and entry routes are constructed.

Deemed unsafe for large crowds

The backstory:

According to Abby Thorne-Lyman, the Director of Base Reuse for the City of Alameda, the restrictions were put in place after some third party event organizers failed to meet basic safety requirements and violated Hornet rules.

"City safety staff have attended these events and some of these promoters have not complied with safety conditions around crowding and security, and alcohol use," Thorne-Lyman said.

The capacity limits forced the promoter of "Rattleship," a popular annual rave, to cancel its third installment on the aircraft carrier last summer.

To remain in Alameda, the museum must raise enough money to improve its onboard exit routes. If it cannot, the nonprofit will have to find a new home port that offers heavier tourist foot traffic, such as San Francisco.

"It does lend itself to uplifting the history of Alameda Point, so it would be really sad if the Hornet were to go," Thorne-Lyman said.

Costs and needs

What's next:

Fies echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that while leaving would be a difficult choice, the ship's survival comes first. "If it is moving somewhere else, it would be a shame because this is our historic home port, but we are looking at the long-term health of the museum, the ship," Fies said. She noted it would take years before a move was actually in the works.

The Hornet is currently working to raise funds to install an additional gangway, which will help the venue accommodate larger capacity events. The Hornet now sends a monthly roster of all upcoming events to the city for review.

Fies estimated that approximately $250,000 would allow the museum to meet the city's immediate safety checklists, though overall maintenance projects for the ship will cost millions. It is collecting donations on its website.

In the meantime, the museum is collaborating directly with local officials to safely coordinate future gatherings.