Vacaville K-9 put down after cancer diagnosis

A retired K-9 officer was put down shortly after his cancer diagnosis, the Vacaville Police Department announced.

Roscoe "honorably" served the department for over five "fabulous" years. In addition to fighting crime, Roscoe was seen at community events and schools where one could meet and pet him.

Roscoe and his partner turned owner, Lt. Piro, competed in the Western States Police Canine Association Trial season where he was awarded as "Top Competitor" and "Top K-9" for the year.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ K-9 Roscoe and his partner/owner Lt. Piro with the Vacaville Police Department

Lt. Piro noticed Roscoe was not his usual "rambunctious" self back in August, and a local vet diagnosed him with cancer.

Roscoe spent his retirement playing in pools, chasing his ball, chewing on his favorite purple snake toy and hanging out with his baby sister, Vacaville police said.

"Thank you K-9 Roscoe, for all you did for Lt. Piro, your family, our department and our community. May you rest easy," the department said in a post.

KTVU contacted Vacaville police for additional comment but hasn't heard back.